UAE National Day: Expo 2020 Dubai announces free entry

Dubai: Organizers of Expo 2020 Dubai announced free entry on the 2nd of December to mark the 50th National Day of the UAE. Special passes and and offers will also be announced on December 1. The organizers also informed that special programmes and events will be held on the National Day.

Only people who had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine or with a negative result from a Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours will be allowed to enter the Expo. PCR tests are free for Expo visitors.

The mega event which began on October 1st will will end on March 31st, 2022.. The Expo hosts more than 200 participants, including 191 countries, multinational organizations and educational institutions. There are more than 200 food and beverage outlets. 60 live events are performed each day at the Expo. The ticket is priced at 95 Dirhams.