US dedicates White House holiday decors to Covid-19 frontline workers

Joe and Jill Biden’s first White House Christmas decorations, exhibited on Monday, celebrate frontline workers who endured through the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nurses, doctors, teachers, grocery store employees and others are honoured in this year’s Gingerbread White House, which was transformed into a 350-pound (158.76 kilogrammes) gingerbread village with the addition of a school, police, fire and gas stations, as well as a hospital, post office, grocery store, and warehouse to honour workers who stayed on the job.

Because of the ongoing danger from COVID-19, fewer visitors are expected to see the decked-out estate this year. Public tours are still suspended. However, the official website of the White House has uploaded videos, images and other information about the White House Decor.

The theme of the decors this year is ‘Gifts from the Heart.’

The first lady highlighted the concept behind her theme, speaking of togetherness and her belief that everyone comes together around faith, family and friendship, appreciation and service and love for one’s town, in remarks thanking volunteers for decorating.

‘We are linked by what actually counts,’ she remarked. ‘We join together at the heart like points on a star. That is what I wanted to reflect this year at our White House. We tell a story of heartfelt gifts in each space.’

The first lady, who has worked as a community college lecturer for many years, invited Maryland second graders to the holiday decorations event on Monday.