106 people died in recent rains in TN; Revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran confirms

The death toll in the state has been estimated to be around 106 as a result of the recent storms. Furthermore, Tamil Nadu minister for revenue and disaster management KKSSR Ramachandran claimed that 20,836 individuals impacted by the rains have been housed in 279 relief camps across the state.

According to reports, in the last 24 hours, 1,139 huts and 189 dwellings have been damaged, and 209 livestock and 5,600 chicks have died.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a low-pressure region will likely form over the Andaman Sea in the next 12 hours, intensifying into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal around December 3.

As a result, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on December 1 and over coastal Odisha on December 4. Very heavy rainfall is expected over the Andaman and Gujarat region, north Madhya Maharashtra, and north Konkan on December 2, and over Gangetic West Bengal on December 3 and 4.

Veerapandi in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district received 12 cm of rain in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday morning, while Seetharamapuram in Andhra Pradesh received 11 cm. Tirupuvanam (10 cm), Ambasamudram (8 cm), Manimutharu (8 cm), Papanasam (9 cm), Toothukudi (9 cm), Kayalpattinam (9 cm), Uthiramerur (9 cm), Mandapam and Paramakudi (8 cm), Mandapam and Paramakudi (8 cm), Mandapam and Paramakudi (8 cm), Mandapam and Paramakudi (8 cm), Mandapam and Paramakudi (8 cm), Manda