Honduras’ presidential election won by leftist after opponent concedes

Honduras’ ruling party acknowledged defeat in presidential elections which was held two days earlier, handing victory to the leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro, easing fears of a rerun and violent demonstrations.

Despite the fact that nearly half of the votes from Sunday’s election had been tabulated, Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura, presidential candidate of the National Party, declared in a statement that he had personally congratulated Castro.

According to the National Electoral Council, the former first lady received 53 percent of the votes and Asfura received 34 percent, with 52 percent of the votes counted. The winner must be declared within 30 days of the election.

Asfura told media that he met with Castro and her family. Minutes later, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Castro.