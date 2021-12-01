Japan’s party season gets a thumbs down as many dread drinking with their bosses.

Many Japanese people seem to avoid the tradition of drinking and communicating with colleagues, especially bosses, during bonenkai, or forget-the-year party season, which occurs all year long. There seems to be an opportune moment to celebrate the end of the Coronavirus pandemic since the number of cases has declined after 18 months. Restaurants and bars across the country may also be fully operational at this point.

It seems that only a few colleagues take up the time-honoured tradition of drinking and eating together with colleagues. Several people have expressed apprehension about celebrating bonenkai this year, according to some surveys. On the eve of bonenkai season, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper asked its online readers to share their thoughts.

Researchers found that people didn’t like the idea of partying with colleagues, particularly bosses, according to a survey that sought to understand the mood of the nation. It appears that the results of the survey are the result of senior colleagues pressuring them to stay on top of their game. According to another survey conducted by Nippon Life Insurance, over 60% of the respondents believe the tradition is ‘unnecessary’, but 11% say it is absolutely necessary.