LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 100

Mumbai: The public sector oil marketing companies hiked the price of LPG cylinders. The LPG prices for commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 100.50 on Wednesday. After the hike, 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 2101.

This is the second price hike in one month. Earlier the price was hiked on November 1. The oil companies revise the price of LPG Cylinders monthly all over the States and Union Territories in India.

The price of domestic LPG cylinder rates was kept unchanged. The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic cylinder is 899.50.