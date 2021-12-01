Moscow has ‘red line’ over Ukraine, Putin warns NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned NATO on Tuesday against sending soldiers and weapons to Ukraine, saying it would be a red line for Russia and would result in a harsh response.

In response to Western fears about Russia’s purported desire to invade Ukraine, Putin stated that Moscow is equally concerned about NATO exercises near its borders.

Speaking with members of an online investment forum, Putin stated that NATO’s eastward expansion has put Russia’s key security interests in jeopardy. He voiced worries that NATO might one day exploit Ukrainian territory to put missiles capable of reaching Moscow in under five minutes.