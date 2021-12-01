New Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal slammed for old racist tweet

Parag Agarwal, Twitter’s new Indian-origin CEO who succeeds Jack Dorsey, was mocked on his own platform on Tuesday over an 11-year-old tweet that contained racist slurs.

Agrawal cited a comedian mocking racism and Islamophobia in 2010 when he wasn’t even employed by Twitter. ‘Why should I make a distinction between white folks and racists if they aren’t going to make a distinction between Muslims and extremists?’ he tweeted on October 26, 2010.

Ken Buck, the Republican representative from Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District, questioned whether Twitter’s new CEO would treat the users fairly.

Agrawal, on the other hand, was quick to clarify his remarks. ‘I was paraphrasing The Daily Show’s, Asif Mandvi. I’m not sure if the article you’re reading is appropriate for my current mental condition’ he posted.

Agrawal will succeed Dorsey as CEO. He joins a small club of Indian-origin CEOs who lead technology businesses in the United States.