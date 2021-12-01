Omicron threat: Biden will review Covid travel ban on a weekly basis

President Joe Biden stated on Tuesday that he will determine whether to extend US travel prohibitions on southern Africa on a weekly basis, depending on the outcome of the frightening new Omicron form of Covid-19.

When asked how long the travel restrictions imposed on South Africa and seven other southern African countries would last, Biden answered, ‘it kind of depends.’ He said he would assess the situation ‘week by week.’

‘In the coming weeks, we’ll learn a lot more about the lethality of this virus, how much it spreads, what we have to manage it, and so on,’ he told reporters.