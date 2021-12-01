Sameer Wankhede summoned by caste certificate scrutiny committee on Dec 14

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was served with a notice by the Mumbai District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee. The committee has chosen to investigate Wankhede’s caste certificate and has asked him to appear at 3 pm on December 14.

Manoj Sansare, a Dalit activist, and Ashok Kamble, a social worker, filed a complaint with the committee over Wankhede’s caste certificate on November 3, 2021. The committee scheduled a meeting for the complainants on Tuesday at 3 pm to allow them to submit their cases.

Sansare attended the court, but Kamble did not. Advocate Nitin Satpute, on the other hand, appeared on behalf of both of these complainants. Satpute presented the committee with two documents: a photocopy of his birth certificate and a photocopy of a caste certificate issued by the Greater Mumbai executive magistrate. Along with the documents, Satpute also sent a copy of Kamble’s writ petition to the Bombay High Court.

According to the committee’s decision, ‘as per the complaint and the caste certificate submitted by Kamble, the committee decided to conduct an enquiry into the certificate in compliance with the rules framed by the Maharashtra government’s department of social justice and special assistance’.

Satpute informed the committee that he will provide further documentation in support of the allegation before the next meeting. Kamble had challenged Sameer Wankhede’s appointment in the Indian Revenue Services under the Schedule Caste quota through Satpute.