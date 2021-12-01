State government extends Covid-19 restrictions till December 15

Kolkata: The West Bengal government extended the Covid-19 restrictions in the state till December 15. The state government took this decision over concern over new Omicron variant.

As per the new guidelines, all outdoor activities including the movement of people and vehicles will remain prohibited between 11 pm and 5 am. Health services, law and order and essential commodities including agricultural produce and other emergency services were exempted from this.

Earlier the Union government had extended the nationwide Covid-19 containment measures till December 31. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday told the Parliament that the new Covid-19 variant has not been found in India yet.