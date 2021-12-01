Thousands march in anti-military protest in Sudan

On Tuesday, security officers sprayed tear gas at anti-coup protestors in Sudan’s capital, as tens of thousands marched in the latest protests against a military takeover that occurred last month.

Protesters flocked to the streets in Khartoum and other cities across Sudan, demanding that the military forces remain out of politics.

Deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was returned earlier this month under military supervision, in an agreement opposed by many in the pro-democracy movement. Protesters have taken to the streets on numerous occasions since the generals seized power on October 25 and detained more than 100 civilian administration officials.