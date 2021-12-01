Twitterati praise PM Modi’s gesture while meeting Former PM H D Devegowda

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share photos from his meeting with former Prime Minister HD Devegowda. On the fringes of the present Winter Session, Devegowda (88), the national president of the Janata Dal (Secular), visited PM Modi at Parliament House in New Delhi.

Sharing a series of pictures of the meeting, the PM wrote, ‘Had a great meeting with our former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji in Parliament today’.

Had a great meeting with our former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji in Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/89is38aUYn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2021

The post was well-received by the Twitterians and everyone appreciated Modi’s gesture. One user wrote, ‘Excellent picture & gesture!’ ‘Our culture. Giving a message to future generations,’ commented BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot.

HD Devegowda also wrote on Twitter, ‘I had a cordial meeting with Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, today, at his office in the Parliament. I thank him for his time and warmth’.

I had a cordial meeting with Prime Minister Shri ?@narendramodi? , today, at his office in the Parliament. I thank him for his time and warmth. pic.twitter.com/44orAWLDea — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) November 30, 2021

The meeting took place at a time when both chambers of Parliament were disturbed by the Opposition’s rallies over a variety of concerns.