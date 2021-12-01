UAE National Day: Authorities in Dubai announces free Expo 2020 tickets

Dubai: The Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security in association with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs has announced that it will provide free tickets to watch Expo 2020 Dubai to all inbound passengers. All inbound travellers entering Dubai through its various ports, including tourists, residents and citizens will be provided with the tickets for two weeks from today.

The authorities took this decision to mark the 50th National Day of the UAE. Earlier on Tuesday, the organizers of the mega event had announced free entry on the 2nd of December.

Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.