UAE National Day: Telecom companies announces 50GB free mobile data

Dubai: The telecom and internet service providers in the UAE has announced 50GB free mobile data package to Emirati customers. The offer was announced to mark the 50th National Day of the UAE.

Etisalat announced that all Emirati postpaid and prepaid subscribers will be provided 50GB free local data from December 1 until December 7. To avail the offer customers have to dial *50# or visit ‘My Etisalat UAE App’. Also, all Etisalat customers can avail up to 80% discount on selected devices and accessories from December 1 to 7.

DU has also offered 50 GB of local data to all Postpaid Customers for 50 days. Customers can activate the UAE 50 data offer until December 4 through the special offers section in the du App or dialing *055#. A confirmation SMS will be sent once the package is active. The data will be valid for 50 days from the date of activation.