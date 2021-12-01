UAE National Day: This emirate bans movement of heavy vehicles

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police banned the movement of heavy vehicles including trucks and buses transporting workers on Abu Dhabi Island during the UAE National Day holidays.

As per the new order, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the Abu Dhabi Island from mainland from December 2. The ban will remain until Saturday, December 4. Heavy vehicle are not allowed to use the four bridges that connect the mainland, including the entrances to the island, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge Musaffah Bridge and Al Maqtaa Bridge.

Logistical support, public hygiene company vehicles are exempted from this.