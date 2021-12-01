Vin Diesel shares a heartfelt note to Paul Walker on his 8th death anniversary; leaves netizens in tears

On the eighth anniversary of the tragic death of Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, his co-star and friend Vin Diesel shared an emotional note on social media about both their daughters, Meadow Walker, 22, and Haina Riley Sinclair, 13. Along with the post, he shared a photo from Meadow’s wedding in October to Louis Thornton-Allan, with Diesel’s daughter Haina serving as the maid of honor.

The actor began his heart-felt post by reminiscing about a moment on the set of Fast & Furious in 2008, where he told Walker he was expecting his first child, Haina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

‘So much to tell you… I can remember that day when you and I were filming that scene in F4 where we were eating Chinese food and we had a brother combat scene which ended in you saying “Letty just wanted you to come home Dom. When we were done filming that day you came into my trailer and asked, what’s on your mind? You always knew when something was on my mind. Haha. I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work. Will never forget what you told me… you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life,’ actor shared.

‘You of course, were talking from experience, having already an angel of your own. It’s been eight years today… and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have… but you know that. Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith. Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor.’

‘How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast… but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always… and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo…’ Diesel concluded his note.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor welcomes Boney Kapoor on Instagram, says ‘dad is here to keep track on all his kids’

Walker was in the midst of shooting Furious 7 when he died tragically, which lead to the film being significantly altered to pay tribute to the actor’s character, Brian O’Connor. It happened on Nov 30 , 2013 when he was just 40 and the end was the result of injuries sustained in a car collision on a concrete post and two trees .