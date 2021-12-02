Manoj K Jayan receives Golden Visa of UAE

Dubai: Malayalam actor Manoj K Jayan received the Golden Visa od the UAE. Malayalam super stars Mohanlal and Mammootty were the first Malayalam actors to receive the Golden Visa. Later it was given to several other celebrities including Pranav Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Nyla Usha, Asha Sharath, Asif Ali, Mithun Ramesh, Lal Jose, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Santhosh Shivan, Siddique, playback singer KS Chithra, producer Anto Joseph and Meera Jasmine.

The UAE Golden Visa is issued to individuals who have contributed in various fields. Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa introduced by the UAE government in 2019. This will allow people to live and work in the country without the need of a national sponsor for 10 years, which will be renewed automatically.