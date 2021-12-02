About 18.17 lakh farmers receive MSP benefit in ongoing Kharif season: Centre

New Delhi: The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution informed on Thursday that the paddy procurement is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at minimum support price (MSP) from farmers, as it was done in previous years. The ministry said that about 18.17 Lac farmers have been benefitted with MSP value of Rs. 57,032.03 crore.

According to the ministry, a quantity of 290.98 LMT of Paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 up to November 30, 2021, in the procuring States/UTs of Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Till date, the maximum procurement in the ongoing KMS season is done from Punjab (18685532MT) followed by Haryana (5530596MT) and Uttar Pradesh (1242593MT). The ministry further stated that the procurement in other states is also gaining momentum. Pertinently, in KMS 2020-21, at least 13113417 famers were benefitted with an MSP value of Rs. 168823.23 crore (as on 30.11.2021) and procurement of 89419081 MT was done, it added.