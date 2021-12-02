Akshay Kumar shares Indonesian fan’s recreation of ‘Najaa’ song

On Wednesday, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar responded to a video of two Indonesian fans dancing to his song ‘Najaa’ from the film ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif do some amazing dancing moves on the popular and power-packed song. One of the Indonesian YouTubers appears to be playing the replicated rendition while imitating the same hook steps and wearing the same attire. They also filmed the song on the streets and in parking lots to capture the original atmosphere of the song.

‘Hi akki @akshaykumar This YouTuber from Indonesia recreates a #Najaa Video What do you think. do you like it? I hope you like this #Najaa video. Thank you, sir’, a Twitter user wrote while sharing the video.

Akshay re-posted the video and wrote, ‘Loved the recreation! Amazing effort’.

Loved the recreation! Amazing effort. https://t.co/Mw8XINpbFU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 1, 2021

The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, has garnered a fantastic reaction from both viewers and critics. Jackie Shroff also appears in the film. The film follows the story of Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad, and his team, as they work along with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to foil a terrorist gang preparing an assault on Mumbai.