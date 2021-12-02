DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsNEWSSports

Anju Bobby George wins World Athletics Award

Dec 2, 2021, 11:22 am IST

Monaco: Malayali athlete and coach Anju Bobby George was awarded with ‘Woman of the Year Award’ by World Athletics. The award was announced on Wednesday night.

‘The former international long jump star from India is still actively involved in the sport. In 2016 she opened a training academy for young girls, which has already helped to produce a world U20 medalist. A constant voice for gender equality in her role as Senior Vice President of the Indian Athletics Federation, Bobby George also mentors schoolgirls for future leadership positions within the sport’, said World Athletics in a statement.

Olympic champions Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica and Karsten Warholm of Norway were named the World Athletes of the Year.

Anju Bobby George is the only Indian woman athlete to win a medal at the World Athletics Championship. She won the  bronze medal in long jump in 2003.

