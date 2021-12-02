Anju Bobby George wins World Athletics Award

Monaco: Malayali athlete and coach Anju Bobby George was awarded with ‘Woman of the Year Award’ by World Athletics. The award was announced on Wednesday night.

‘The former international long jump star from India is still actively involved in the sport. In 2016 she opened a training academy for young girls, which has already helped to produce a world U20 medalist. A constant voice for gender equality in her role as Senior Vice President of the Indian Athletics Federation, Bobby George also mentors schoolgirls for future leadership positions within the sport’, said World Athletics in a statement.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar shares Indonesian fan’s recreation of ‘Najaa’ song

Olympic champions Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica and Karsten Warholm of Norway were named the World Athletes of the Year.

Congratulations to @anjubobbygeorg1 on being crowned this year's Woman of the Year at the #WorldAthleticsAwards Her efforts in advancing the sport in India as well as inspiring more women to follow in her footsteps make her more than a worthy recipient of this year's award. pic.twitter.com/5TSWxj4vqt — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) December 1, 2021

Anju Bobby George is the only Indian woman athlete to win a medal at the World Athletics Championship. She won the bronze medal in long jump in 2003.