Congress working president quits party

Shillong: James S Lyngdoh, the working president of Congress unit in Meghalaya resigned from the primary membership of the party. He did not mention the reason for resignation.

‘I am tendering my resignation from the post of working president, Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee, AICC member and primary member of the Indian National Congress. I am thankful for the responsibilities and opportunities to serve the people of the state of Meghalaya’, James said in his resignation letter sent to AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

Also Read: District administration extends Section 144 till December 31

Earlier, 12 Congress MLAs including former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma had quit Congress and joined Trinamool Congress (TMC).