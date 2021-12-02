District administration extends Section 144 till December 31

Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar district administration extended the prohibitory order under the Section 144 of the CrPC in the district. The Section 144 will be in force till December 31. The administration imposed the Section 144 on October 31 and it was then extended several times.

As per the guidelines, prior permission from the authority is needed for organizing any religious, political, cultural and sports events. Malls, restaurants, gyms, and stadiums will continue to function with 50% capacity. Only 100 people will be allowed during marriage functions in closed spaces. People violating the order will be charged under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Additional DCP, Law and Order, Shraddha Pandey said that there are several events like Birth anniversary of former prime minister Charan Singh on December 23, Christmas on December 25 and new year celebrations on December 31 and these events may attract miscreants to disturb the peace and law and order situation in the district.