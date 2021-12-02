Female police constable allowed to change sex in Madhya Pradesh

A woman constable in Madhya Pradesh received approval from the state home department on Wednesday to have her sex changed to male, said a senior official.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora said that this is the first example in Madhya Pradesh where permission to change sex from female to male has been granted in any government agency. She performs all of her responsibilities in the same manner as any other male policeman. According to the official, prominent experts have certified that she has had gender identity issues from infancy.

The official further added that the state director general of police (DGP) has been given permission by the home department to enable the woman constable to have her sex altered since she has had gender identity disorder since childhood.

According to him, the constable sought for sex change in 2019 by submitting an official application along with an affidavit to the police headquarters and also publicising her plan in a government gazette. The police headquarters transferred her application to the home department for approval.

‘As per the rules, an Indian citizen has the right to choose his/her sex without taking into account his/her religion and caste. Based on this premise, the state home department has given its permission to the police headquarters to allow the constable to change her sex as desired’, the official said.