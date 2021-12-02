Gym owner shot dead during morning walk in Gwalior

Bhopal: A gym owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants when he was out for morning walk on Thursday. The incident took place while the victim, identified as Ram Kumar Rai alias Pappu Rai was walking in front of his house in Anand Nagar locality under Bahodpur police station area.

According to the information received from the police, gym operator Pappu Rai was walking outside his house in Anand Nagar of Bahodapur police station area on Thursday morning when masked men riding motorcycles opened fire on him. Rai, who sustained five bullet wounds and was taken to the hospital in a critical condition where doctors declared him brought dead.

Besides owning a gym, Rai was also in property business, said Bahodapur police station in-charge Amar Singh Sikarwar. City Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh Sikarwar said disputes related to the victim’s property business might be the reason for the murder. Police are conducting further probe and also scanning CCTV footage, he added.