Haryana men held with around 9.5 kg drugs in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested two men from the Ghitorni village of South district on Tuesday in Delhi and seized around 9.5 kgs of drugs from their possession. The accused has been identified as Ranjit Raina (51) and Gulshan Kumar (36), residents of Haryana’s Kurukshetra.

According to police, the seized drugs cost around Rs 50 lakhs and were recovered from their car. They further informed that the case has now been shifted to Crime Branch.