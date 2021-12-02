Hundreds of jailers suspended over vaccine mandate in New York City

The suspension of potentially hundreds of prison personnel for failing to fulfil a Tuesday night deadline to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has added to the instability in New York City’s embattled jail system.

The city’s Department of Correction stated that 77 percent of its employees had received at least one vaccine shot. The lowest of any local agency, implying that approximately 1,900 staff have yet to comply with the order. Because of current staffing constraints, it was postponed for a month for correctional employees.

Officials informed that jail employees who have asked for religious or medical exemptions can continue to work while their applications are being reviewed. Officials at the jail said that they would share data on how many workers applied for an exemption on Wednesday.