Japan has rescinded a new flight booking prohibition after criticisms

Japan has withdrawn a restriction on new incoming foreign airline bookings to combat a new version of the coronavirus, only a day after announcing the policy, citing criticisms that said it was an overreaction.

As an emergency precaution to protect against the new omicron type, the transport ministry made a request to overseas airlines on Wednesday to cease accepting new reservations for flights coming into Japan until the end of December.

The ministry revoked the request on Thursday after receiving complaints that the prohibition was overly stringent and amounted to abandoning its own people.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated that the fast reversal of the policy took Japanese nationals’ travel demands into account. Kishida has been pressing for robust precautionary measures since his predecessor Yoshihide Suga was deposed as leader because of public criticism that his virus-control measures were too restricted and too delayed.