Keralite nun found dead in Jalandhar; Church claims suicide, family raises suspicion

Cherthala: A nun from Alappuzha, Kerala was found dead at the convent in Jalandhar, Punjab. The deceased is identified as Arthungal native Mary Mercy (31), who has been working with Our Lady of Assumption convent in Sadiq village, under Jalandhar diocese for the last four years.

The church authorities informed her family that she had committed suicide. However, her father John Ouseph lodged a complaint with the Alappuzha collector noting that his daughter had no issues that might force her to take the extreme step. He further claimed that she was happy when she contacted her family on November 29 and was excited while talking about her birthday on December 2. They also demanded that the body should be subjected to re-postmortem to bring out the truth behind her death.

The church authorities informed through a press release that they took further action only after informing Mary Mercy’s family and the police. In a letter that is understood to be written by the nun, she has apologized to her family and congregation members. The post-mortem and the police investigation concluded that the nun has committed suicide. Franciscan Immaculatine Sisters delegate vicar Sr Mariya Indira informed that the congregation will fully cooperate with all investigations. The body will be brought to her native place on December 2.