Maharashtra Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav passes away

Mumbai: Congress MLA from Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, Chandrakant Jadhav passed away on Thursday, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The 59-year-old leader was a first time MLA from Kolhapur North constituency. Jadhav had contracted Covid-19 infection twice in the past and post the illness, his health had deteriorated as its result.

The Congress party in a statement described Jadhav as a successful industrialist and popular leader, who risked his life to serve the people during the pandemic. Jadhav had won the 2019 Assembly elections on the Congress ticket. He had joined the party a month ahead of polls and defeated Shiv Sena’s sitting MLA Rajan Kshirsagar.

The Congress has 44 MLAs in the 288-member state assembly. Last year, party MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar from Deglur constituency in Nanded district had died of Covid-19, and his son Jitesh got elected in the recent by-election.