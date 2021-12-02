‘My pride, my son’: Big B shares poem on Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘Bob Biswas’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted a video poem on the forthcoming film Bob Biswas on his social media handle. His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, plays the titular character in the Kahaani spin-off. The poem was accompanied by a tweet that included a couplet from Amitabh’s father and Abhishek’s grandpa, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

The Hindi lines read, ‘My sons will not become my inheritors just because we share the same surname. They will be called my sons because they will justify their legacy. ???? ????, ???? ???????????? .. My pride, my son, my inheritor. Video Poem Courtesy: EF P. Ahuja’.

Reacting to the post, Abhishek said, ‘Bas, ab aur kya chahiye? (What else do I need now?)’. Following that, the actor quoted words from his grandfather’s poem Agneepath, which was also performed by Big B in the 1990 film of the same name.

Bob Biswas, a crime thriller is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. In addition to Abhishek, Chitrangda Singh also appears in the film. It will be available on streaming platform ZEE5 from December 3.

Also Read: Unique robotic surgery helps reconstruct vagina of 22-year-old in Mumbai

Apart from Bob Biswas, Abhishek Bachchan is working on Dasvi and SSS-7. The last time he was seen on screen, was in The Big Bull.