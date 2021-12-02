Omicron Variant: State government issued revised guidelines

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government issued revised Covid-19 guidelines for domestic and international passengers coming to the state. The guidelines were revised due to the concerns over Omicron Covid-19 variant.

As per the new guidelines, all domestic passengers will either have to be fully vaccinated or must carry a negative RT-PCR report taken within 72 hours before boarding.

Also Read: UAE Golden Jubilee: UAE based airline offers flight tickets for 99 dirhams

International passengers coming from ‘at-risk’ countries must undergo an RT-PCR test upon arrival, and should undergo a 7-day quarantine. A second RT-PCR test will be taken on the seventh day and if it turns to be positive then they will be shifted to a Covid treatment facility. If the test is negative, the individual will have to undergo further 7 days of home quarantine.

The state health authorities said that 861 international passengers so far have been tested with RT-PCR and 3 of them have been found positive. Samples of all three have been sent for genomic sequencing.