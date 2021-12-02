Oxford High School shooting: Michigan teen charged with terrorism

Authorities said on Wednesday that a 15-year-old boy was charged with murder and terrorism in connection with a shooting that killed four students and injured several others at a Michigan high school, and that his parents were summoned just hours before the massacre.

Oakland County authorities provided no motive a day after the assault at Oxford High School, which is situated some 30 miles (50 kilometres) north of Detroit. However, based on a pile of digital evidence gathered by police, prosecutor Karen McDonald stated that the shooting was deliberate.

McDonald explained that it was not a spontaneous move. The Sheriff’s Lieutenant Tim Willis told a judge that the night before the incident, Ethan Crumbley filmed a video in which he was seen to be advocating killing school children.

Crumbley was charged as an adult with murder, attempted murder, terrorism resulting in death and firearms violations. When asked if he understood the charges during his arraignment, he said, ‘Yes, I do.’ Scott Kozak, the defence counsel, submitted a not guilty plea.

‘He purposefully brought the weapon that day with the objective of murdering as many students as he could,’ assistant prosecutor Marc Keast said while arguing successfully for no bail and a transfer from a juvenile institution to jail.

Earlier, Sheriff Mike Bouchard told reporters that Crumbley’s parents were summoned to the school on Tuesday to complain about their son for showing disturbing behaviour in school. The teen stayed in school, and the incident happened a few hours later.