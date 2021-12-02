PCR test validity for green pass on Al Hosn app reduced in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) in the UAE reduced the validity of RT-PCR test result on Al Hosn app. The new rule will come into effect from December 5.

As per the new rule, the negative PCR test result will see the AlHosn app status appear green for only 14 days. At present the time limit is 30 days. After 14 days, the colour on the app will turn grey until a new negative PCR test result is received.

The green pass which shows vaccinated and PCR status is mandatory for entry to many public venues in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant was reported in the UAE on Wednesday.