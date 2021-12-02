Petroleum detected in tap water in Hawaii near Pearl Harbour

The Hawaii State Department of Health announced on Wednesday that a laboratory found petroleum product in a water sample taken from an elementary school near Pearl Harbor, raising concerns that fuel from a vast Navy storage facility could contaminate Oahu’s water supply.

According to the agency, the test results from a University of Hawaii lab are preliminary, and it is not yet apparent what type of petroleum detected in the water. The sample was taken at Red Hill Elementary School on Tuesday. The department is currently awaiting the results of tests performed on samples sent to a lab in California.

For three days, hundreds of Navy housing residents have complained about a fuel-like odour emanating from their tap water. Some people have reported stomach pain and headaches.