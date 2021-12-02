Qatar used ex-CIA officer to spy on FIFA: AP finds

An Associated Press investigation found out that the tiny Arab nation of Qatar had recruited a former CIA officer to spy on soccer officials for years as part of a no-expense-spared effort to win and keep the 2022 World Cup.

The World Cup is the world’s most popular sporting tournament. It is also a chance for Qatar, one of the world’s wealthiest nations, to make its worldwide debut.

According to the AP investigation, Qatar attempted to gain an advantage in securing hosting rights by engaging former CIA officer turned private contractor Kevin Chalker to spy on rival bid teams and senior soccer authorities who chose the winner in 2010. Chalker also worked for Qatar in the years that followed, keeping tabs on the country’s detractors in the soccer world.