‘Removed without notice’: Ilayaraja files lawsuit against actor Vijay Sethupathi’s new film

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, who is well known, has been engaged in a record number of movies, from Tamil to Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Marathi. ‘Kadaisi Vivasayi’, directed by ‘Kaaka Muttai’ Manikandan, will be his next release. Having been impressed by the content, Vijay Sethupathi has also joined the production of the film.

Ilayaraja composed the music and conducted the background score for ‘Kadaisi Vivasayi’. However, Manikandan was not satisfied with the legend’s work and had initially asked him for a change, but he refused.

Afterwards, Manikandan replaced the background score with Santhosh Narayanan and released a new trailer. Ilayaraja filed a complaint against Kadaisi Vivasayi with the music director’s union, alleging that the change was made without his knowledge or consent. His actions have caused further problems for the film, which was scheduled to hit theaters in December this year.

The lead actor in ‘Kadaisi Vivasayi’ is 70-year-old Nallaandi, accompanied by Yogi Babu who plays an important role. Vijay Sethupathi makes a cameo appearance, along with Rachel Rebecca Phillip, Muneeswaran, Kalimuthu and Chaplin Sundar.