‘SRK has been victimised’: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee stated on Wednesday that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, like many others, had been victimized by the BJP, which she described as cruel and undemocratic. On the second day of her three-day visit to Mumbai, the TMC supremo met with representatives of civil society.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, lyricist Javed Akhtar, actors Shatrughan Sinha and Richa Chaddha, as well as Swara Bhaskar, comic Munawar Faruqui, and Sudheendra Kulkarni were also present.

In response to a question from Mahesh Bhat on how the liberal forces can be defended from the right-wing, Banerjee replied, ‘India loves manpower and not muscle power. Unity in diversity is our origin. Unfortunately, we are facing a cruel, undemocratic and unethical attitude of BJP’.

‘I know Mahesh Bhatt is victimised, Shah Rukh is victimised. There are many more… Some can open their mouths and some can’t’, Banerjee added.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained Khan’s son Aryan Khan after allegedly storming a cruise ship in Mumbai in early October. Aryan (23) was detained for over a month before the Bombay High Court granted him release. The high court stated in its comprehensive ruling in the drugs-on-cruise case that prima facie no positive evidence was established against the accused to indicate that they plotted to conduct an offence.

Also Read: Bill repealing 3 farm laws gets assent from President Ram Nath Kovind

Shah Rukh Khan, who owns the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, is known to have a good connection with Banerjee.

Banerjee visited NCP chief Sharad Pawar earlier in the day, a day after meeting Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.