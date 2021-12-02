Three terrorist associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A joint team of Indian Army, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Jammu and Kashmir police arrested three terror associates affiliated with the The Resistance Front (TRF). The arrested were involved in the Palhalan grenade attack of January 2021.

The joint team spotted the three arrested moving towards the naka party in suspicious manner and after spotting the naka party they tried to flee. The security forces arrested them from nearby field and recovered two grenades from their possession.

Also Read: Omicron Variant: State government issued revised guidelines

The arrested were identified as Asif Ahmad Reshi, Mehrajudin Dar and Faisal Habib Lone, all residents of Gund Jehangir.