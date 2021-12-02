UAE Golden Jubilee: UAE based airline offers flight tickets for 99 dirhams

Abu Dhabi: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced a special offer for passengers. The budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi has announced that it will give flight tickets at 99 UAE dirhams for 10,000 available seats on selected flights from the UAE capital. The offer was announced to mark the 50th National Day of the UAE.

The tickets can be booked on www.wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app. The air carrier also said that passengers can book tickets with WIZZ Flex, where they can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: Three Indian expats win Dh100,000 and 100gm of gold each

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is currently flying to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Kyiv (Ukraine), Manama (Bahrain), Moscow (Russia), Muscat (Oman), Odesa (Ukraine), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia).