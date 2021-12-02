Unique robotic surgery helps reconstruct vagina of 22-year-old in Mumbai

A 22-year-old woman suffering from a rare illness termed Mayer-Rokitansky-KüsterHauser (MRKH) syndrome had a novel robotic surgery at a Mumbai hospital and Medical Research Institute.

According to a report, MRKH syndrome is a female-specific illness that mostly affects the reproductive system. It is a condition in which the vagina and uterus are undeveloped or nonexistent, despite the fact that the external genitalia is normal. Menstruation is absent during adolescence, which is a telltale symptom of MRKH syndrome.

Dr Sanjay Pandey from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute said that often ‘the first noticeable sign of MRKH syndrome such as menstruation not beginning by age 16 (primary amenorrhea), is usually ignored as the presentation is delayed’.

Reportedly, surgeons treated the woman using robotic-assisted sigmoid vaginoplasty, a type of ‘feminising genitoplasty’ that involves the restoration of human genitals.