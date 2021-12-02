VK Sreekandan MP demands setting up of AIIMS in Kerala

New Delhi: V K Sreekandan, member of Lok Sabha from Palakkad constituency demanded setting up of an AIIMS in Palakkad, saying it will benefit people of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Kerala has been demanding an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state since long time.

The MP said that Palakkad will be the ideal place for the AIIMS and that an institution has expressed its willingness to offer its giant campus spread over 500 acres for the AIIMS. Having an AIIMS would also help in putting an end to incidents of infant child mortality in Attappadi, a tribal area where there is lack of medical care facilities, he added. Besides, Sreekandan said that the AIIMS would benefit people of Kerala as well as Tamil Nadu, as Palakkad is located in Tamil Nadu border. He raised the issue as a matter of public importance under Rule 377.

Earlier in July, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan discussed the state’s demand for an AIIMS during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ‘We discussed the demand for AIIMS in Kerala and the Prime Minister was very positive in his response’, CM had said after the meeting.