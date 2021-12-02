WhatsApp banned more than 20 lakh accounts in India in October

In accordance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, WhatsApp issued its monthly report. According to the current estimate, 2,069,000 WhatsApp accounts were blocked between October 1 and October 31.

While the number of accounts that have been banned is large, the number of grievances recorded is small. WhatsApp received 248 ban requests, but the Meta-owned instant messaging app only took action against 18 of them.

There are two ways for WhatsApp to track grievances:

-One method is to send e-mails to grievance officer [email protected] about violations of WhatsApp’s Terms of Service or issues concerning accounts on WhatsApp, which are published in the Help Center.

-Second, mail submitted to the India Grievance Officer using postal service.

WhatsApp uses tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform, in addition to reacting to and acting on user concerns through the grievance channel. WhatsApp states that the app is centred on prevention because they feel it is far better to avoid bad behaviour than to discover it after it has occurred.

The major parameter utilised to block accounts on WhatsApp is its abuse detection. Abuse detection occurs at three points in an account’s life cycle: when the account is created, when messages are sent and when negative feedback is received. User reports and blocks are used to collect information.

These technologies are supplemented by a team of analysts that assess edge situations and assist enhance efficacy over time.