World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enters knockout round

Bali: Ace Indian shuttle badminton players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen entered the knockout rounds of BWF World Tour Finals. Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu defeated world number 23 Yvonne Li of Germany by ’21-10, 21-13′ in just 31 minutes in the women’s singles event. Sindhu, the only Indian to win the title in 2018 and a finalist a year before will face top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.
Lakshya Sen has lost to Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen by ’15-21, 14-21′. But the Indian player was selected to knockout round as Japan’s Kento Momota and Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke were pulled out of the tournament due to injuries.
Also Read: BWF World Tour Finals: India’s Kidambi Srikanth crashes out
Earlier on the day, India’s Kidambi Srikanth lost to Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the second round of Group B match. India’s men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were pulled out of the tournament. India’s women’s doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost to Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan in the opening match.
For the first time in history, India ?? will have two men's singles players compete at the #BWFWorldTour Finals: Kidambi Srikanth and @lakshya_sen.
Find out more about 20-year-old Sen, the youngest Indian to qualify for badminton's prestigious tournament.@bwfmedia | @BAI_Media pic.twitter.com/rr4gltnnOh
— Olympics (@Olympics) November 29, 2021
Post Your Comments