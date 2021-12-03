12 Omicron suspected patients admitted to LNJP hospital in Delhi: Report

New Delhi: As many as 12 patients who were suspected to be infected with the new ‘Omicron’ variant of Covid-19 have been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital in Delhi. According to a report by ANI, eight Omicron suspects were admitted to LNJP hospital on Thursday.

Four suspects reportedly have been admitted today, out of which, two have been tested Covid positive, while the test results of other two patients are awaited. Among the suspects, two people have come from the UK, one from France and one from the Netherlands. The samples of all four will be forwarded today for genome sequencing.

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had revealed that two cases of ‘Omicron’, potentially a more dangerous Covid variant were detected in Karnataka.