2 drug traffickers arrested in Kolkota; Narcotics worth Rs 10 crore seized

Kolkata: Two suspected drug traffickers having links to international rackets were arrested in Kolkata’s Tangra area and narcotics worth Rs 10 crore was seized from their possession.

A police official said that while acting on a tip-off, Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force arrested the duo, one hailing from Rajasthan and the other from North 24 Parganas’ Bangaon situated near the India-Bangladesh border, in Tangra police station area. The force seized over 1 kg of amphetamine and methaqualone each, and smaller quantities of other drugs, from their possession on Thursday night. ‘The duo was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The drugs seized from their possession are worth around Rs 10 crore in the grey market. They have links to international rackets. Further questioning is underway’, he added.

Both amphetamine and methaqualone, which are addictive in nature but also have medical uses for treating narcolepsy and sleep disorders respectively, are banned in India under the NDPS Act.