Actor Mahesh Babu to undergo minor knee surgery in US: Report

Mahesh Babu is now making headlines due to rumours that he will undergo a minor surgery. According to reports, the actor has a knee ailment and will either travel to US or to Hyderabad for the surgery.

Sarkaaru Vaari Pata will also be postponed for two months, as per reports. Mahesh Babu will start filming once he recovers from surgery. However, nothing has been verified as of yet. #GetWellSoonMaheshAnna has been trending on Twitter since Wednesday.

On the work front, Mahesh will soon be seen in the forthcoming flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Parasuram Petla wrote and directed the film, which also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The film will be released on April 1, 2022, to coincide with Ugadi.