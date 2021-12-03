AnTuTu Releases Android Ranking for November

For the month of November, AnTuTu has announced its Android performance rankings. The Snapdragon 888+ SoC is the most powerful, with Snapdragon 778G chipsets dominating the mid-range market. The data was collected between November 1 and November 30. The top ten are chosen based on the average score rather than the highest. Additionally, AnTuTu selects devices capable of completing over 1,000 runs in the time frame specified. With an average AnTuTu score of 875,382, the Black Shark 4S Pro has come out on top.

The top seven smartphones in AnTuTu’s performance rankings for flagship Android handsets in November are the same as in October. The top slot is held by the Black Shark 4S Pro, which is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The Adreno 660 GPU is built into this gaming smartphone. AnTuTu chose the top version of the 4S Pro for this ranking, which has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro and the iQoo 8 Pro were ranked second and third, respectively. The Snapdragon 888+ SoC was also used in both of these smartphones.

The iQoo Z5 is ranked first in the mid-range AnTuTu performance rankings for November, with an average score of 566,438. The Snapdragon 778G SoC is used in this handset, as well as six other devices on this list. In addition, the Z5 has an Adreno 642L GPU. AnTuTu used a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for the ranking. The Snapdragon 778G-powered Oppo K9S 5G takes the second position on the list, while the Snapdragon 780G-powered Mi 11 Lite 5G takes third. The MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and Dimensity 920 SoC are two other chipsets that made the mid-range list.