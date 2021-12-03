China suspends Sri Lanka’s solar energy plants despite India’s protests

According to a Sri Lankan media report, China has decided to suspend the construction of a hybrid energy system in Sri Lanka by the Chinese firm Sino Soar Hybrid. Three of these systems were to be built near India in the northern islands.

The Indian government is reported to have lodged a protest with Sri Lanka in January this year after a Chinese firm won a contract to build solar power plants in the northern islands. Earlier this year, Sri Lanka awarded a contract to a Chinese firm for the development of the East Container Terminal at the Colombo port. The project was originally offered to India and Japan.

The Chinese embassy in Colombo tweeted that a third party had raised security concerns about the solar power systems project in northern Lanka but didn’t name India specifically. Furthermore, the embassy stated that the same firm had now signed a contract with the Maldives.

‘China’s Sino Soar Hybrid technology, which was suspended from developing its Hybrid Energy system for 3 northern islands for ‘security concerns’ from a third party, inked a contract with the Maldivian government on 29 November to establish solar power plants on 12 islands in the Maldives,’ said the Chinese embassy.