CPI(M) reinstates Kodiyeri Balakrishnan as party’s Kerala state secretary

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI(M) state secretariat meeting held on Friday decided to reinstate senior leader and politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan as secretary of the party state committee. The reinstating came after an year of taking leave from the party, to avoid controversial discussions ahead of the scheduled assembly elections in the state.

Kodiyeri had taken leave from the position on November 13, 2020, citing health reasons. The arrest of his son Bineesh Kodiyeri in a money laundering and narcotics case too led to that decision. LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan was appointed as the interim state secretary.

Meanwhile, the re-entry comes with recovery from ailments and bail for Bineesh. Similarly, many CPM leaders during party conferences had demanded for reinstating Kodiyeri as state committee secretary.